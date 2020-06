Hong Kong-listed lottery provider AGTech Holdings has secured new lottery hardware supply deals in five provinces across China.

The deals to supply sports lottery terminals in Anhui, Shanxi, Jilin, Hubei, and Guizhou were won by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Beijing AGTech GOT Technology Co, further strengthening the supplier’s position in China’s sports lottery hardware market.

AGTech GOT will provide traditional sales terminals for the Jilin and Hubei provinces, alongside Android terminals in Anhui, Shanxi and Guizhou.

“The procurement [...]