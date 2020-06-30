This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Kentucky Lottery sales rebound in May

30th June 2020 9:39 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says it is on track to meet budgeted lottery sales forecasts for the year after a strong performance from scratch-off tickets and iLottery games in May.

Total lottery sales in May were 32 per cent ahead of budget at $132.1m, led by higher scratch-off ticket sales, which came in 46 per cent ahead of expectations.

Total scratch-off sales for the month amounted to $93m, buoyed by strong performances from the daily Pick 3 [...]

