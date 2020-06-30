Kentucky Lottery sales rebound in May

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says it is on track to meet budgeted lottery sales forecasts for the year after a strong performance from scratch-off tickets and iLottery games in May.
Total lottery sales in May were 32 per cent ahead of budget at $132.1m, led by higher scratch-off ticket sales, which came in 46 per cent ahead of expectations.
Total scratch-off sales for the month amounted to $93m, buoyed by strong performances from the daily Pick 3 [...]
