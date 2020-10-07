Inspired Entertainment partners Ladbrokes to create new virtual race

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has joined forces with Ladbrokes Australia to develop a new virtual horse race ahead of this month’s Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley racecourse in Melbourne.

The Ladbrokes Greatest Ever Cox Plate will see equine superstars from around the globe and across eras compete in a virtual race, which will be broadcast in Australia on Friday 23 October.

The virtual race coincides with the 100th running of Australia's WFA Championship, and the Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on the following day (Saturday 24 October).

The race will feature a star-studded 14-strong field of champions assembled by an expert panel, including seven multiple Cox Plate winners such as Winx, Kingston Town and Phar Lap. They will be pitted against international greats such as American legend Secretariat, European Champion Frankel and Japan’s Deep Impact.

Betting will be available exclusively through Ladbrokes and will be restricted to a maximum $20 fixed win bet to meet regulatory requirements.

“At Ladbrokes we are racing fanatics,” said Ladbrokes Australia CEO Dean Shannon. “We love the sport's history, and as the major partner of the Ladbrokes Cox Plate, we wanted to produce something that served as an appropriate tribute to the 100th running of the great race.

“We can't wait to see how some of the great champions of the past stack up against the likes of Winx, and we hope by introducing Secretariat, Deep Impact and Frankel to the mix it will only add to the intrigue and interest.”

It marks the latest deal for Inspired, which has created virtual versions of the Kentucky Derby in the US and the Grand National in the UK, and is also developing the Lexus Melbourne Cup Race of Dreams.

“We are excited for the opportunity to develop this landmark race with the addition of some international legends and showcase the quality of our state-of-art virtual sports,” added Inspired Entertainment chief commercial officer for virtual sports Steve Rogers.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed 1.27 per cent lower at $3.12 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 0.14 per cent at 1,042.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.