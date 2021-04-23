This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pronet Gaming set for horse racing debut with BetMakers

23rd April 2021 9:58 am GMT

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with the addition of its first horse racing betting solution through a partnership with Sydney-listed supplier BetMakers Technology Group.

Pronet Gaming’s sportsbook customers will gain access to over 250,000 races per year from more than 20 countries around the world, including the UK, Ireland, Australia and the US.

The BetMakers racing solution includes live streaming of up to 2,500 races every week, with bet types including traditional win and place fixed odds markets and pari-mutuels, as well as popular tote exotics and fixed-odds derivatives.

Operators using Pronet Gaming’s sportsbook services will also benefit from BetMakers’ high-margin SameRaceMultis, which offer accumulator bets within one race, as well as expanded racing form and dynamic content in support of the race cards. Greyhound and harness racing are also covered.

“We look forward to working with the BetMakers team for our entry into the horse racing market by offering an unparalleled global racing product,” said Pronet Gaming sportsbook and trading director Thomas Molloy. “Here at Pronet, our strategy is to give our clients a world-class product offering and, by partnering with BetMakers, we continue to expose our client base to the best the industry has to offer.”

BetMakers chief operating officer Jake Henson said: “BetMakers is pleased that we've advanced our integration with Pronet Gaming to the point where we can now launch a world-class racing book across Pronet’s global network of platform clients. The team and the product are first-class and we look forward to assisting them to grow new revenue streams for their clients.”

Shares in BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) closed 1.68 per cent higher at AUD$1.21 per share in Sydney Friday.

