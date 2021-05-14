This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SIS secures exclusive Hipódromo de las Américas racing deal with Codere

14th May 2021 8:59 am GMT

Sports Information Services (SIS) has agreed an exclusive deal with Codere to broadcast every horse racing fixture from Hipódromo de las Américas racetrack in Mexico City.

The agreement gives SIS customers access to the remaining fixtures from the Mexico City track in the 2021 season for retail and online, adding to SIS's other international horse racing coverage from Dubai, Germany, Spain, UK and Ireland, United States, and more.

These races will feature the full fixed-odds service including data, on-screen graphics with betting triggers, prices, and derivatives.

“We’re delighted to have struck this exclusive agreement with Codere, which significantly builds upon our Latin American racing offer," said, William Morris, Head of International Horse Racing at SIS.

“The Hipódromo de las Américas racetrack in Mexico City boasts some of Latin America’s most exciting racing and we look forward to delivering the top-class racing to our customers around the world.”

Codere operations director Ramon Rionda commented: “We’re thrilled to have agreed this exclusive deal with SIS, who are the perfect partner to deliver the full Hipódromo de las Américas offering to bettors across the globe.

“Friday and Saturdays at the racetrack are a fantastic racing experience, and we’re excited that SIS will be delivering our premium racing to new customers as part of its first-class betting service.”

