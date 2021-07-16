This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Codere signs Mexican shirt sponsorship deal with CF Monterrey

16th July 2021 9:34 am GMT
Playtech

Spanish gaming operator Codere has been named as an official betting partner of Liga MX team Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados.

The new four-year betting partnership will see Codere's logo appear on the front of team shirts, beginning later this month with the game against Guadalajara.

"We are convinced that this long-term alliance between both companies will allow us to grow together and achieve important goals," said Codere Online chief marketing officer Alberto Telias. "We could not have found a better travel companion in our expansion journey in Mexico than the Rayados de Monterrey Football Club.”

Codere sponsorship manager Carlos Sabanza said: “Our deal with one of the main Liga MX clubs on top of maintaining our agreement with Real Madrid CF, as official betting partner since 2016, allows us to continue expanding our international brand and achieving our ambition to be the leading company in the Spanish-speaking sports betting and gaming market.”

Codere has operated in Mexico since 1998 and owns 95 gaming halls, 93 sports betting shops and nearly 21,500 gaming machines, in addition to its Codere.mx iGaming platform. Codere also operates the Hipodromo de las Americas and the Granja Las Americas racetracks.

Codere has agreed a business combination with special purpose acquisition company DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, which will see Codere Online become the first New York-listed Latin America-facing iGaming operator.

Shares in Codere SA (MCE:CDR) were trading 0.6 per cent lower at €0.50 per share in Madrid Friday morning.

Related Tags
Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados Codere Liga MX Mexico Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Pragmatic Play secures City of Buenos Aires license

Codere Online to list on Nasdaq through DD3 Acquisition Corp II SPAC

Codere posts strong online growth in Q1 as retail woes continue

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

SIS secures exclusive Hipódromo de las Américas racing deal with Codere

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

GiG and Grupo Slots secure iGaming platform approval in Buenos Aires

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Codere grows online presence as pandemic decimates retail revenue

Codere named sponsor of Mexican football club Monterrey

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Betfair approved to go online in Colombia

Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution