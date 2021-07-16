Codere signs Mexican shirt sponsorship deal with CF Monterrey

Spanish gaming operator Codere has been named as an official betting partner of Liga MX team Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados.

The new four-year betting partnership will see Codere's logo appear on the front of team shirts, beginning later this month with the game against Guadalajara.

"We are convinced that this long-term alliance between both companies will allow us to grow together and achieve important goals," said Codere Online chief marketing officer Alberto Telias. "We could not have found a better travel companion in our expansion journey in Mexico than the Rayados de Monterrey Football Club.”

Codere sponsorship manager Carlos Sabanza said: “Our deal with one of the main Liga MX clubs on top of maintaining our agreement with Real Madrid CF, as official betting partner since 2016, allows us to continue expanding our international brand and achieving our ambition to be the leading company in the Spanish-speaking sports betting and gaming market.”

Codere has operated in Mexico since 1998 and owns 95 gaming halls, 93 sports betting shops and nearly 21,500 gaming machines, in addition to its Codere.mx iGaming platform. Codere also operates the Hipodromo de las Americas and the Granja Las Americas racetracks.

Codere has agreed a business combination with special purpose acquisition company DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, which will see Codere Online become the first New York-listed Latin America-facing iGaming operator.

Shares in Codere SA (MCE:CDR) were trading 0.6 per cent lower at €0.50 per share in Madrid Friday morning.