Gaming Intelligence
SIS eyes US opportunities with new division

19th October 2021 9:33 am GMT
Playtech

Sports Information Services (SIS) is launching a US subsidiary, SIS Content Services Inc., which will be led by former Sportech executive Michele Fisher.

SIS Content Services will provide a comprehensive range of products and services to sportsbook operators and racetracks, with the sportsbook offering including real-time data and video feeds, trading services and liability management on over 30,000 horse races, 38,000 greyhound races and more than 100,000 gaming (eSports) events.

For racetracks, SIS will provide fixed odds from its partner network of 118 racecourses in 16 countries.

“SIS will provide customers with access to the world’s best horse racing content, thirty years of distribution experience, and turnkey technology with the capacity to generate new revenues both on and off-track,” said SIS chief executive and SIS Content Services president Richard Ames.

“When it comes to fixed odds wagering, there are obviously a number of regulatory hurdles to cross in the coming months, but there is a genuine opportunity for it to benefit both horseracing stakeholders and sportsbooks. The launch of SIS Content Services follows on the heels of a significant investment in Australia’s RACELAB GLOBAL, and is further evidence of the commitment that SIS is making to racing as both a sport and a wagering offering”

Commenting on the new service, Fischer said: “We have seen an explosion in sports betting in regulated states in the last few years. The time is now for US racing and all its stakeholders to be an active participant and reap the benefits of that growth as well.

“As SIS has demonstrated for decades in the UK and Ireland, and currently in Latin America, Africa and Asia, it is extremely well-positioned to help operators and racetracks make the most of their racing content. I am excited to be leading SIS Content Services at a time when the opportunity for US racing both domestically and internationally is greater than it has ever been” 

