This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

NYRA Bets gets green light in Michigan

22nd October 2021 8:27 am GMT
Playtech

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued a provisional horse race betting license to the New York Racing Association’s NYRA Bets brand.

Sports bettors in Michigan now can place pari-mutuel bets on live and simulcast horse races with the operator, the fourth to be awarded an advance deposit wagering (ADW) license in the state.

The other licensed ADW operators in Michigan are Flutter Entertainment's TVG Network, Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires, and Stronach Group's Xpress Bet.

“Michigan horse racing fans now have another option for using mobile wagering to place bets from anywhere in the state on horse races,” said MGCB executive director Henry Williams.

In December 2019, Michigan's Horse Racing Law was amended to allow a race meeting licensee to use contracted third-party firms to facilitate wagering on live and simulcast races, with the MGCB approving mobile wagering on horse races in June 2020.

NYRA Bets is a subsidiary of the New York Racing Association, which operates the three largest thoroughbred horse racing tracks in New York State, alongside advance deposit wagering in 31 states.

Related Tags
Horse Racing Michigan Michigan Gaming Control Board New York Racing Association NYRA Bets Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

DWG granted licenses in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Online casino leads 888 to third quarter revenue growth

Michigan iGaming wagers top $100m for first time in September

Detroit casinos see growth in September despite retail betting decline

Evolution launches dedicated live casino studio for Penn National

Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

Spin Games and High 5 Games approved for iGaming in Connecticut

Amelco expands US retail sportsbook footprint to Wyoming

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Playtech agrees multi-state deal with Unibet in the US

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Playtech first half revenue falls 4% despite Americas growth

PointsBet brings in Jeff Gamble as vice president of creative

Michigan iGaming market reaches record high in August

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt