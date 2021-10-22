NYRA Bets gets green light in Michigan

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued a provisional horse race betting license to the New York Racing Association’s NYRA Bets brand.

Sports bettors in Michigan now can place pari-mutuel bets on live and simulcast horse races with the operator, the fourth to be awarded an advance deposit wagering (ADW) license in the state.

The other licensed ADW operators in Michigan are Flutter Entertainment's TVG Network, Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires, and Stronach Group's Xpress Bet.

“Michigan horse racing fans now have another option for using mobile wagering to place bets from anywhere in the state on horse races,” said MGCB executive director Henry Williams.

In December 2019, Michigan's Horse Racing Law was amended to allow a race meeting licensee to use contracted third-party firms to facilitate wagering on live and simulcast races, with the MGCB approving mobile wagering on horse races in June 2020.

NYRA Bets is a subsidiary of the New York Racing Association, which operates the three largest thoroughbred horse racing tracks in New York State, alongside advance deposit wagering in 31 states.