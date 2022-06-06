Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets launch Caesars Racebook

Caesars Entertainment and the New York Racing Association have launched Caesars' new horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook.

Caesars Racebook is now officially live in Florida and Ohio, with additional states set to go live throughout the year.

Caesars Racebook utilises the New York Racing Association's NYRA Bets platform, providing bettors with wagering on horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world, including Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Del Mar and Santa Anita in the United States.

“The launch of Caesars Racebook is an important milestone as we continue to add wagering opportunities for our customers and live-streaming content for the first time,” said Caesars Digital senior vice president and chief development officer Dan Shapiro. “Caesars Racebook is truly differentiated as the first horse racing advance deposit wagering app to include our award-winning Caesars Rewards loyalty program. We look forward to welcoming new horse racing customers and existing fans onto the platform and to working with NYRA Bets to grow horse racing as we deploy Caesars Racebook with plans to launch in about 30 states across the country.”

NYRA Bets general manager Matt Feig commented: “The new Caesars Racebook app, which utilises the NYRA Bets interface and technology, will expand access to world-class horse racing now and in the future. The partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars is a win for horse racing, its stakeholders and countless racetracks around the world."

