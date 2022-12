Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has entered into a multi-year agreement to bring pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing to DraftKings players.

CDI subsidiary TwinSpires will provide advance deposit wagering (ADW) technology to DraftKings, which will launch DK HORSE next year, allowing players to bet on horse racing using a standalone branded app.

The initial launch of DK HORSE will require customers to sign up and deposit funds separate from that of their DraftKings Sportsbook, Casino or daily fantasy [...]