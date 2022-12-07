BetMakers launches fixed odds betting in Jamaica

Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers has launched on-track fixed odds horse race betting in Jamaica in partnership with Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment.

BetMakers has erected multiple betting stands at Caymanas Park racetrack to enable racing fans to place on-track fixed odds bets on races, which will be followed by a retail launch across Supreme Ventures’ network of 130 wagering outlets.

The launch of online fixed odds betting via Caymanasbet.com is slated for early next year.

“The culture and passion for racing in Jamaica really needs to be seen to be believed,” said BetMakers US head of business development Dallas Baker. “Jamaica punches well-above its weight when it comes to betting handle so we are in for some exciting times now that we have launched fixed odds betting in a second jurisdiction in the Americas.”

BetMakers’ launch in Jamaica follows an agreement signed in December 2020, and comes after the supplier successfully introduced fixed odds betting to New Jersey earlier this year.

“Like all of our partner tracks, we are committed to the growth of racing and re-investment in the industry,” continued Baker. “As we have seen in Australia with the boom in racing handle over the fifteen years following the deregulation of fixed odds betting, new players are entering the industry, innovation and technology advancements are plentiful, and the customer experience is at an all-time high.

“The team at Caymanas Park, headed by chairman Solomon Sharpe, are committed to the promotion of horse racing and we are very proud to join with them in efforts to grow racing for all participants in Jamaica. And whilst fixed odds betting is the starting point of BetMakers’ partnership with Supreme Ventures, this is the beginning of a multi-faceted relationship where both parties are committed to working together for the benefit of the industry.”

Shares in Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) closed 3.45 per cent lower at AUD$0.28 per share in Sydney earlier Wednesday.