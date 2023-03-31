This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings launches horse race betting app in the US

31st March 2023 9:49 am GMT
playtech

DraftKings is looking to capture larger share of the US betting market with launch of a standalone horse race betting app.

The move follows a multi-year agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated’s TwinSpires subsidiary to bring pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing to DraftKings’ players.

The DK Horse-branded app enables players to wager on some of the most popular horse races in the US, including Churchill Downs’ Oaks and Derby races, and will also give customers the ability to handicap races and stream videos of the races within their DK Horse account.

The app has gone live initially in twelve US states and is expected to launch in additional states ahead of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday 6 May.

“Together with Churchill Downs Incorporated, an industry leader with a deep-rooted history in horse racing, we will deliver an innovative, mobile customer experience,” said DraftKings CEO and chairman Jason Robins.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with best-in-class-sports and gaming products, and we expect DK Horse to provide a fun and new way to engage with renowned races like the upcoming Run for the Roses.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 0.27 per cent higher at $18.91 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) gained 1.35 per cent to close at $253.38 per share.

Churchill Downs Inc DraftKings Horse Racing Sports Betting United States
