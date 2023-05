Sydney-listed BetMakers Technology Group is powering the launch of a new fixed odds horse racing betting offering in New Jersey for leading racetrack Monmouth Park.

Approved by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, MonmouthBets is set to take wagers from customers ahead of Monmouth Park’s opening day on Saturday (13 May).

The online launch follows BetMakers initial debut of its retail fixed odds betting offering for the New Jersey market at Monmouth Park last year.

“With last [...]