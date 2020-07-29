Sportradar secures new rights deal with Badminton Europe

Sportradar has signed a new multi-year agreement with Badminton Europe (BEC), the governing body for international badminton tournaments across Europe.

Sportradar will serve as the official and exclusive data partner for all BEC competitions, adding to their betting and broadcast partnership, which has been in place since 2015.

Sportradar will supply betting operators and media platforms around the world with data from more than 35 BEC tournaments each year, including flagship events the European Championships, European Men’s & Women’s Team Championships and European Mixed Team Championships, as well as elite circuit events such as the International Challenge and International Series.

Sportradar will also provide BEC with a global over-the-top (OTT) service to showcase match action and editorial content. Badmintoneurope.tv will feature the main events across several courts along with regular live action from the International Challengers and International Series.

“We value the success we’ve had working alongside Badminton Europe these past few years and the trustful partnership we’ve developed,” said Sportradar senior director Lutz Tigges. “Together we grew technical and commercial standards including the global reach of Badminton events.

“Now, we’re excited to be supporting them as they utilize our broad range of products and services to grow the profile of their sport around the world and work towards their long term commercial goals.”

Badminton Europe general secretary Brian Agerbak commented: “The extended partnership with Sportradar to include an OTT platform, a new website and a Federation Data Toolkit will strengthen our digital footprint.

“It is an important strategic target for us to grow our digital followers and allow them access to our digital services through a single sign on process. Furthermore, growing our media exposure and increasing global visibility for our products are key components for us. We have been very satisfied with the cooperation with Sportradar in the previous years and we are excited to further develop our profile with such a strong partner by our side.”