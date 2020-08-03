BetMGM agrees PGA Tour official betting partnership

Roar Digital's BetMGM brand has been named as the latest official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

The multi-year content and marketing deal gives BetMGM the rights to use PGA Tour marks in the US, advertising rights within Tour media and partner platforms, as well as content and video rights for BetMGM Sportsbooks and the distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.

BetMGM follows in the footsteps of rival DraftKings, which became the first official betting operator of the PGA Tour last week.

“BetMGM is part of a premium brand that is deeply connected to golf through sponsorship of various PGA Tour players and tournaments,” said PGA Tour senior vice president of media and gaming Norb Gambuzza. “Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting strategy, and enable the Tour to reach new fans and further engage current fans who enjoy betting on golf.”

BetMGM is currently licensed for sports betting in seven states including Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada as well as West Virginia, and has plans to be in eleven states by the end of 2020.

“We look forward to working with the PGA Tour to integrate great experiences for BetMGM customers,” said BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost. “BetMGM's advanced betting technology, combined with the PGA Tour's world-class competitions and iconic players, will not only advance the Tour's position at the forefront of professional sports, but the entire betting industry as well.”

