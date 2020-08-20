Esports Entertainment partners Twin River Worldwide for NJ sports betting

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has secured a New Jersey market access deal with Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

The agreement will enable Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) to launch its proprietary mobile sports betting product in New Jersey under one of three online sports betting skins that Twin River will gain access to through its acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City.

“We are excited to partner with Twin River as we bring mobile sports betting to the New Jersey market,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “When we completed our IPO on Nasdaq earlier this year, it was with the intention of expanding our operations in the US. With this partnership, we're delivering on that goal.”

George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, commented: “Esports Entertainment will be a great addition to our growing partnerships with Sportsbook leaders around the world, as we currently operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware and Mississippi.

“Bringing this new, unique offering to the AC market with a prominent gaming partner is one of the many exciting changes we have in store for Atlantic City in the months to come.”

The partnership is subject to the successful completion of Twin River’s acquisition of Bally’s Atlantic City from Caesars Entertainment, which will continue to operate the venue.

Twin River also agreed a deal this month with Sydney-listed gaming operator PointsBet to launch an online casino in New Jersey through Bally’s Atlantic City.

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group (NSQ:GMBL) closed unchanged at $5.70 per share in New York Wednesday, prior to today’s announcement, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYS:TRWH) closed 3.94 per cent higher at $26.91 per share.