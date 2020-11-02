WynnBET agrees sports betting partnership with NASCAR

New York-listed casino and sports betting operator Wynn Resorts has become the latest authorized gaming operator partner of NASCAR.

The multi-year collaboration will see Wynn Resorts’ digital gaming division WynnBET create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for racing fans across the United States.

“We're excited to partner with such a deeply experienced and innovative team to drive engagement and expand our sports betting offerings,” said NASCAR senior vice president and chief digital officer Tim Clark. “Wynn is a trusted and iconic brand and our new relationship advances NASCAR's position in the rapidly evolving gaming space while delivering fans with yet another live-in race engagement tool.”

WynnBET is currently applying for an online sportsbook licence in Virginia, which would potentially unlock live in-race betting opportunities at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, where the 2020 NASCAR season staged its penultimate race over the weekend.

“Like Wynn, NASCAR is an iconic brand," said Wynn Resorts president Craig Billings. “Together, Wynn Interactive and NASCAR will provide sports bettors in Virginia with one-of-a-kind experiences, both digitally and at NASCAR facilities in the Commonwealth.”

Pending Wynn's approval in Virginia, WynnBET will become the official online sportsbook partner of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, resulting in the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue.

Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway will combine to host four NASCAR Cup Series races per year, the most in any state in the country.

“We take great pride in providing fans with an unforgettable experience at our racetrack and WynnBET is best-in-class in delivering a premium experience to its customers,” said Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell. “We are excited about what this new venture could mean for the Commonwealth of Virginia and for our loyal fans visiting our track in the years to come.”

Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier added: “Richmond Raceway and WynnBET have a number of shared attributes. We are both strong, trustworthy brands that believe deeply in customer hospitality and creating incredible experiences.

“We wish the Wynn well in their future endeavors here in the great Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to years of successful partnership.”

WynnBET will expand the portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app throughout the NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. From next season, WynnBET will offer live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) closed 0.33 per cent higher at $72.43 per share in New York Friday.