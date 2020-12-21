BetMGM rolls out mobile sportsbook in Pennsylvania

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has rolled outs its mobile sportsbook in Pennsylvania.

The roll out follows the recent debut of the operator’s iGaming offering in the state and offers a user-friendly sports betting experience with customized pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers.

In addition, BetMGM’s integration with MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards program allows BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania to redeem their gameplay for experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including the Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the Borgata in New Jersey and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“The response to BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania has been incredible and we’re thrilled to bring our best-in-class sports betting offering to the Keystone State,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt. “Pennsylvania is known for its legendary sports fans and we look forward to sharing the excitement of BetMGM with them.”

The launch follows BetMGM’s recent partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers, naming BetMGM as the team’s first official gaming and sports betting partner.

Pennsylvania marks the 7th state in which BetMGM’s mobile app is available, joining Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and West Virginia.