Sportradar seals official partnership with Asia Football Confederation

Sportradar has secured a major new deal to become the official partner of worldwide data and associated media rights for the Asia Football Confederation (AFC).

The exclusive multi-year agreement spans eight years until 2028 and covers all of the AFC's key premier football competitions, including the AFC Asian Cup and AFC Champions League competitions across the Asia region.

As an official video and data distribution partner, Sportradar will be able to use and distribute audio-visual content and AFC match-related data to the global sports industry.

“We welcome Sportradar as our official video and data distribution partner,” said AFC general secretary Dato’ Windsor John. “The agreement will bring AFC football closer to an ever-growing international fanbase and consumers.”

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl commented: “We are proud to partner with the AFC in this watershed moment for Asian football. With the importance of Asia, we believe that this agreement is a strategic opportunity that will provide Sportradar further leverage in the region with a sport that is growing exponentially in terms of participation and viewership.

“This puts us in an unrivalled position that will showcase a wider range of services we have to offer to engage more sports rights holders in the region.”

Patrick Murphy, board member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia (FMA), the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC for the rights cycles 2021-2024 and 2025-2028, added: “Innovation has always been key for the new era of Asian football.

“Enabling AFC data and related media to be distributed in real time and with minimum delay is key in enhancing the fans’ experience, which in turn positively impacts the value of AFC football.”