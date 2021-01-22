BtoBet adds Wazibet to African client roster

Kenyan betting and gaming operator Silicon Solutions has selected BtoBet to power its Wazibet brand.

The agreement with BtoBet’s regional Certified Partner, STM Gaming, gives the Kenya-licensed brand access to the Neuron 3 platform, as well as management and technology support.

“The online betting market in Africa is registering a rapid shift towards the digital channels, even more so than other markets,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà.

“Throughout the past months BtoBet has already announced numerous partnerships in Africa concerning operators who are making the transition to online. We are happy to to partner with Wazibet as they look to realise their online ambitions.”

Wazibet managing director Nathan Omurambi commented: “We are excited about the prospects of making use of BtoBet’s advanced and robust sportsbook platform to deliver a tailored betting experience to our players. We look forward to collaborate with BtoBet, who are constantly innovating their betting solutions in order to deliver a UX that focuses entirely on the player.”

Shares in BtoBet parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1 per cent higher at SEK45.40 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, having set a new 52-week high of SEK46.70 per share earlier in the day.