Inspired signs Virtual Sports supply deal with Entain

26th January 2021 8:27 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has signed a new long-term agreement to provide its Virtual Sports products across Entain’s online brands and retail venues.

The new deal represents a significant extension in scope and duration to Inspired’s current arrangements with the operator, which date back nearly ten years.

“Inspired and Entain have been collaborating closely for the past decade through a successful partnership in both the online and retail channels,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. 

“This new agreement is testament to the strength of our offerings and we look forward to extending our long-standing relationship and opening it up to new territories for Inspired, including North America, with Entain’s recognized brands.”

Entain chief operating officer Sandeep Tiku commented: “Inspired has been a trusted key supplier and their Virtuals have proven to be very popular with our customers in both our retail venues and via our interactive platforms.

“We have been impressed with their continued innovation in Virtuals and we are excited that even more of our customers will be able to enjoy Inspired’s best-in-class content for the first time.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 0.92 per cent higher at $6.61 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Entain plc. (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.55 per cent higher at 1,278.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

