Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM enters into cross-promotional partnership with Topgolf

22nd February 2021 10:18 am GMT
BetMGM

US online betting and gaming operator BetMGM has entered into an integrated sports betting and entertainment partnership with Topgolf Entertainment Group.

The partnership will see the two companies collaborate on marketing and promotional offers through the BetMGM platform at select Topgolf venues and within WGT by Topgolf, an online golf game which has been part of the Topgolf family since 2016.

“We look forward to introducing Topgolf guests to the immersive sports betting experience that only BetMGM can provide,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Topgolf is known for offering unique and interactive entertainment options, which our loyal BetMGM users can now access through a variety of exclusive and customized packages.”

The partnership includes BetMGM digital branding throughout Topgolf venues in cities where BetMGM operates, including Topgolf’s marquee Las Vegas location at MGM Grand, as well locations in Indianapolis (Indiana), Nashville (Tennessee), Detroit (Michigan), Virginia Beach (Virginia), and Denver (Colorado).

BetMGM will also activate branding and promotional integrations in additional Topgolf locations as its sports betting and gaming platforms become available in new states.

Topgolf media chief operating officer JF Prata said: “We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM as we continue to energize and grow our entertainment communities.

“Topgolf has always been committed to providing new and exciting experiences to our guests, and this partnership delivers on that, while providing our longtime fans, as well as those less familiar with Topgolf, an introduction to a complementary experience with BetMGM.”

