Elys Game Technology partners Sportradar for US sportsbook launch

New York-listed sports betting provider Elys Game Technology has extended its partnership with Sportradar to include live US sports data.

Elys will gain access to official pre-game and in-play data for major US sports as the operator prepares for the debut of its retail sports betting offering in Washington DC in the coming months.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Sportradar to include industry-leading US sports data for live in-game wagers on our sports betting platforms,” said Elys Game Technology CEO and president Matteo Monteverdi. “The new agreement further enhances our product portfolio for live streaming sporting events and should open up new opportunities in the sizable US sports betting market ahead of our scheduled first US deployment in Washington DC.

“We believe that Sportradar’s cutting edge technology, superior data and analytics will enable us to execute our vision of building a premier, end-to-end sports betting solution for European and North American gaming operators.”

Sportradar chief commercial officer Eduard Blonk commented: “We’ve been long-time partners with Elys, a trusted provider of innovative wagering solution services within the European market. This expansion of our partnership in the US is a natural next step given Elys’ growth trajectory.

“We look forward to working together and bringing a unique betting experience for Elys’ loyal customers for the upcoming future sports seasons.”

Shares in Elys Game Technology Corp (NSQ:ELYS) closed unchanged at $6.90 per share in New York Monday.