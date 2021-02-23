This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Elys Game Technology partners Sportradar for US sportsbook launch

23rd February 2021 7:48 am GMT
Sportradar

New York-listed sports betting provider Elys Game Technology has extended its partnership with Sportradar to include live US sports data.

Elys will gain access to official pre-game and in-play data for major US sports as the operator prepares for the debut of its retail sports betting offering in Washington DC in the coming months.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Sportradar to include industry-leading US sports data for live in-game wagers on our sports betting platforms,” said Elys Game Technology CEO and president Matteo Monteverdi. “The new agreement further enhances our product portfolio for live streaming sporting events and should open up new opportunities in the sizable US sports betting market ahead of our scheduled first US deployment in Washington DC.

“We believe that Sportradar’s cutting edge technology, superior data and analytics will enable us to execute our vision of building a premier, end-to-end sports betting solution for European and North American gaming operators.”

Sportradar chief commercial officer Eduard Blonk commented: “We’ve been long-time partners with Elys, a trusted provider of innovative wagering solution services within the European market. This expansion of our partnership in the US is a natural next step given Elys’ growth trajectory.

“We look forward to working together and bringing a unique betting experience for Elys’ loyal customers for the upcoming future sports seasons.”

Shares in Elys Game Technology Corp (NSQ:ELYS) closed unchanged at $6.90 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Elys Game Technology Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data United States Washington DC
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Online drives Q3 revenue growth for Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology names Matteo Monteverdi as CEO

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Newgioco debuts US sportsbook with Montana launch

Newgioco agrees Montana tribal sports betting deal

Newgioco acquires virtual sports specialist Virtual Generation

Newgioco Group launches revamped sports betting platform

Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic