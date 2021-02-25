Carousel Group partners Caesars Entertainment to enter three US states

Malta-based Carousel Group has entered into a multi-state market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment to launch its SportsBetting.com brand in the United States.

The ten-year partnership will allow Carousel to launch its online sportsbook in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa, as well as an online casino offering in New Jersey, subject to license approval.

The deal follows Carousel’s debut in the US market last year with Johnny Nolon's Casino in Colorado.

“We closed out 2020 with the launch of SportsBetting.com in Colorado and we are thrilled to start 2021 with the announcement of our multi-state agreement with Caesars, a giant in the casino industry and the perfect strategic partner to help us aggressively expand our market access in the US,” said Carousel Group president and CEO Daniel Graetzer. “We look forward to working with both Caesars and the regulators to launch SportsBetting.com in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa.

“We are also finalizing major updates to our products, including new mobile apps and a cutting-edge casino platform. Bettors continue to be more product savvy, which is why we built a user-centric tech company with full control over the user experience. Our design principles along with our in-house tech and operations will be the key to our long-term success in the US.”