BtoBet enhances esports live betting offering with Oddin

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook platform provider BtoBet has expanded its esports offering through a new partnership with Prague-based odds feed provider Oddin.

Oddin aims to maximise player engagement, providing an AI-powered fully automated platform to calculate multiple live betting opportunities.

“The esports vertical is increasingly registering a growth in its marketshare, especially since its player demographics are distinct from those that characterise the standard legacy sports betting vertical,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “Considering how much emphasis we place in providing a betting experience tailored for all player segments, it is imperative for us to ensure we are in a position to provide our partners with solutions that enable them to onboard the younger generation shaping the esports vertical.”

Oddin head of partnerships Marek Suchar commented: “The way we think about esports betting has translated into our relationship with companies like BtoBet and Aspire Global, one of the biggest and most respected brands in the industry.

“I am extremely glad to partner with their team to deliver our vision to the vast network of their partners. From the very beginning, we believed that esports betting has the potential to become an important vertical for all the operators. This is why we developed a solution that can bring the engagement that the industry currently misses. With this partnership, our esports betting experience is made available to hundreds of operators.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.32 per cent lower at SEK67.20 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.