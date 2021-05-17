Penn National Gaming to launch Barstool Sportsbook online In Indiana

Penn National Gaming has secured approval to launch its Barstool Sportsbook in Indiana's regulated online gaming market.

The Barstool app is expected to launch midday in Indiana Tuesday, adding to its existing online operations in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois.

"We are thrilled to be launching our online Barstool Sportsbook in Indiana at the start of the NBA’s new playoff format," said Penn National president and CEO Jay Snowden.

"Our retail Barstool Sportsbooks at Ameristar Casino East Chicago and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg have been very well received by our customers since opening this past December, and now Hoosiers from across the state will be able to engage with Dave Portnoy, Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz, and all of the Barstool personalities through the Barstool Sportsbook app."

Launched ahead of the upcoming NBA Playoffs and Indianapolis 500, Barstool becomes the fourth online brand to be rolled out under Penn National's licences in Indiana after DraftKings and theScore Bet (Ameristar II) and PointsBet (Hollywood Lawrenceburg).

“As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, we have the unique ability to attract new and existing Penn National customers to enjoy our retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and entertainment offerings, as evidenced by our performance to-date in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania," continued Snowden.

"Our launch in Indiana is another important step in our company’s evolution into the leading omni-channel gaming provider, and we are eager to leverage the building momentum for the Barstool Sportsbook app with the additional launches we have planned for 2021.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed higher by 6.19 per cent at $80.80 per share in New York Friday.