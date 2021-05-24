This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

PointsBet named gaming partner of WNBA

24th May 2021 10:35 am GMT
Basketball
Playtech

Sydney-listed PointsBet has become an authorised gaming partner of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

The new partnership represents the operator’s first deal with a women's professional sports league and adds to its existing deal with the NBA.

“We are thrilled to align with the WNBA and bring the world-class PointsBet experience to one of the most digitally-engaged fan bases on earth,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. “The WNBA has done a phenomenal job with growing fan engagement, and PointsBet is excited to be a piece of that puzzle moving forward.

“In owning and operating our technology from end to end, PointsBet can innovate our product and personalize our offerings according to fan interest and needs - WNBA supporters will appreciate this competitive advantage, as well as our app's market-leading speed and ease of use.”

As part of the partnership, PointsBet will integrate the WNBA into its betting platforms and receive WNBA sponsorship and branding opportunities.

“Innovating at the WNBA and enhancing the fan experience starts with recognizing how our fans want to interact with the players, teams, and the league, and PointsBet will enhance a second screen experience that digitally-engaged fans are looking for,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We're excited to partner with PointsBet to continue expanding in the sports betting space and look forward to the innovative ideas they will bring to our game.”

PointsBet and the WNBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of WNBA games.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 0.33 per cent higher at AUD$12.02 per share in Sydney Monday.

Related Tags
Basketball PointsBet Sports Betting Sports Integrity United States WNBA Women's National Basketball Association
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Penn National Gaming to launch Barstool Sportsbook online In Indiana

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Record month in Illinois as March sports betting wagers hit $633.6m

PointsBet enters US racing market with Premier Turf Club acquisition

Ohio lawmakers to consider sports betting and iLottery

PointsBet launches inaugural iGaming platform in Michigan

Genius Sports acquires free-to-play games provider FanHub

Strong Q3 for PointsBet as Australia and US handle soars

PointsBet signs exclusive sponsorship of Colorado golf tournament

PointsBet completes acquisition of Banach Technology

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate Indiana betting market in March

Illinois sportsbooks handle hits $509.8m in February

PointsBet secures market access to Pennsylvania and Mississippi

PointsBet adds Kosha Gada to board of directors

G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Sportradar
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming