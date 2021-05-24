PointsBet named gaming partner of WNBA

Sydney-listed PointsBet has become an authorised gaming partner of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

The new partnership represents the operator’s first deal with a women's professional sports league and adds to its existing deal with the NBA.

“We are thrilled to align with the WNBA and bring the world-class PointsBet experience to one of the most digitally-engaged fan bases on earth,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. “The WNBA has done a phenomenal job with growing fan engagement, and PointsBet is excited to be a piece of that puzzle moving forward.

“In owning and operating our technology from end to end, PointsBet can innovate our product and personalize our offerings according to fan interest and needs - WNBA supporters will appreciate this competitive advantage, as well as our app's market-leading speed and ease of use.”

As part of the partnership, PointsBet will integrate the WNBA into its betting platforms and receive WNBA sponsorship and branding opportunities.

“Innovating at the WNBA and enhancing the fan experience starts with recognizing how our fans want to interact with the players, teams, and the league, and PointsBet will enhance a second screen experience that digitally-engaged fans are looking for,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We're excited to partner with PointsBet to continue expanding in the sports betting space and look forward to the innovative ideas they will bring to our game.”

PointsBet and the WNBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of WNBA games.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 0.33 per cent higher at AUD$12.02 per share in Sydney Monday.