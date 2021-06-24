This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Sports Illustrated partners 888 for sports betting and iGaming

24th June 2021 9:58 am GMT
Playtech

Sports Illustrated is getting into the online gaming and betting market in the United States through a partnership with 888.

Sports Illustrated parent Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has agreed a licensing deal with 888 which allows the online gaming operator to launch online gaming and betting sites in the United States under the Sports Illustrated brand, beginning with the SI Sportsbook in Colorado.

“We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership, enabling us to accelerate our investment into the U.S., which represents one of the most exciting long-term growth opportunities for our company,” said Itai Pazner, chief executive of 888.

“Sports Illustrated is an iconic sports media brand, with high awareness and consumer loyalty. This agreement provides us access to millions of engaged sports fans across the U.S., giving us a high-volume and cost-effective customer acquisition channel, and great content to engage sports fans. We are excited about the potential to deliver our cutting-edge, proprietary sportsbook platform into the market, providing Sports Illustrated fans with a first-class betting and gaming experience.”

Under the terms of the partnership, ABG will grant 888 an exclusive license for the use of the Sports Illustrated brand and trademarks for online sports betting and iGaming, as well as certain exclusive advertising and editorial integration rights on select Sports Illustrated branded digital assets.

In return, ABG will receive brand license and affiliate fees alongside a minimum annual advertising commitment from 888, as well as a minority passive interest in the 888 group company holding some of its US licensed B2C operations.

“We are thrilled to announce that Sports Illustrated is entering the online sports betting and iGaming space,” said ABG founder and chief executive Jamie Salter. “Sports wagering represents a large and high-growth market, allowing us to diversify the brand's revenue streams and engage directly with our sports consumers, broadening the reach of the brand. 888 is one of the leaders in online betting and gaming globally and has outstanding technology, products and marketing capabilities, and we are excited to partner with them to offer an innovative product experience for sports fans.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading at 398.00 pence per share in London early Thursday morning.

Related Tags
888 888 Holdings Brand Licensing iGaming Sports Betting Sports Illustrated United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Playtika promotes Erez Rachmil to CTO role

Illinois sportsbook stakes reach $537.2m in April

Scientific Games announces release of Invaders Megaways

British iGaming yield at £3.1bn in six months to September 2020

Connecticut legalises iGaming and sports betting

Scientific Games acquires BetBuilder specialist SportCast

Playtech online growth offsets retail struggles in strong start to 2021

SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

888 forms M&A ‘hit squad’ in new London corporate hub

Aspire Global shares hit new high after record Q1

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Kambi posts strong revenue and profit growth in first quarter

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution