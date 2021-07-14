This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Inspired launches online virtual sports in New Jersey with BetMGM

14th July 2021 6:50 am GMT
OpenBet

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has gone live with its online virtual sports offering in New Jersey with leading operator BetMGM.

Players at BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino now have access to Inspired's full suite of virtual sports, including NFL Alumni (NFLA) football, basketball, soccer, horses, dogs, motor racing, and marbles. 

BetMGM will also look to integrate Inspired's V-Play Plug & Play platform to other US states in the future.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Inspired's leading virtual sports to BetMGM players - providing an engaging player experience and further complementing their casino and sports betting offerings," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.

"We have a longstanding relationship with BetMGM and they have built a great platform with recognized brands. We believe V-Play Plug & Play will thrive and we are looking forward to increasing our online presence in the states." 

BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland added: "For many years, Inspired has continued to innovate and provide players with best-in-class virtual content. As we focus on serving players the best titles and most complete platform, we're thrilled to offer them Inspired's popular virtual sports."

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed unchanged at $11.77 per share in New York Tuesday.

