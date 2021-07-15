This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT signs Washington State sportsbook deal with Snoqualmie

15th July 2021 9:20 am GMT
International Game Technology (IGT) has entered into an agreement to power a new retail and on-premise mobile sportsbook for Snoqualmie Casino in Washington State.

IGT will provide its PlaySports wagering platform to Snoqualmie Casino alongside trading advisory services, enabling the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe to launch sports betting under their recently approved sports betting compact amendment with the state.

"As Seattle's closest casino, Snoqualmie Casino is thrilled to offer our patrons new types of gaming experiences backed by IGT's proven PlaySports solution," said Snoqualmie Casino chief executive Stanford Le. "IGT's leading sports betting platform, products, trading advisory services and on-premise mobile solution will allow us to quickly and easily deploy an exceptional localized sports betting program.

"As the closest sportsbook to the Seahawks' and Mariners' stadiums, expanding our offering to include sports betting will enable us to further engage sports fans at our casino and complement the popular Seahawks Pit, our immersive Seahawks-branded table game experience."

IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago commented: "Extending our sports betting momentum to Washington state with Snoqualmie Casino is another significant milestone for the IGT PlaySports team. IGT looks forward to helping the casino establish a best-in-class sports betting program and expand gaming experiences for its patrons and sports fans through our proven PlaySports technology and services."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 3.26 per cent lower at $21.96 per share in New York Wednesday.

