Washington State approves sports betting licensing rules

29th July 2021 10:38 am GMT
OpenBet

Washington State has moved a step closer to becoming the next US state with a legal sports betting market after the gambling regulator unanimously approved regulations Wednesday.

The approval by the Washington State Gambling Commission will allow licenses to be issued to operators and suppliers who have successfully completed the application process, with the first licenses expected on or after August 30.

Operators will need to have licenses approved by Tribal Gaming Agencies and the Gambling Commission before they can begin providing services to a Tribal sportsbook.

Sports wagering at Tribal casinos will then be allowed begin in Washington State when sports wagering compact amendments are approved by the US Department of Interior. Currently, sixteen Tribes have approved sports wagering compact amendments awaiting review and approval.

“I am very grateful for all the hard work Commission staff put into getting these rules finalized since we reached agreements with our Tribal regulatory partners in May,” said Washington State Gambling Commission chair Bud Sizemore. “This ushers in a new era for regulated sports wagering in Washington State and Washington citizens will be able to access Tribal sportsbooks of the highest integrity in the near future.

“My hope is that the completion of these licensing rules will allow us to work more closely with our Tribal and national regulatory partners and local sports teams and leagues to better address the sports wagering black market so that we can continue to protect the public by keeping gambling legal and honest.”

Washington States Sports Wagering Regulations (pdf)

