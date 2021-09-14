Tipico to expand US presence with Caesars Entertainment

Sports betting and iGaming operator Tipico is set to expand its presence in the United States through a multi-market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment.

The agreement covers an initial ten-year period with a ten-year renewal term and gives Tipico immediate access to the regulated sports betting markets of Indiana and Iowa, subject to regulatory approval.

The deal also includes certain rights to iGaming market access in those states, as well as opportunities to expand to additional states in the future.

“We are excited to announce Tipico’s multi-state market access partnership with Caesars Entertainment, which marks an important step as we continue to expand our U.S. footprint,” said Adrian Vella, CEO, Tipico U.S. “We look forward to establishing our brand presence in the mid-west, and introducing our highly scalable, proprietary multi-state sports betting experience to players in Indiana and Iowa.”

Tipico will partner with Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Indiana with a view to launching in the first quarter of 2022, and Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf in Iowa for launch before the end of this year.

“This new market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment is another exciting step forward for Tipico as we continue to connect with more U.S bettors,” said Stephen Krombolz, VP of business development and strategy at Tipico. “Indiana and Iowa are key states in our early expansion plans but there is certainly more to come, and we look forward to announcing additional partnerships later this year.”

Tipico already operates in New Jersey and Colorado and recently agreed a partnership with media company Gannett to integrate odds, props, free to play games and betting trends across the publisher’s USA Today Network.