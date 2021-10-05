This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PointsBet extends official betting partnership with PGA Tour

5th October 2021 1:50 pm GMT
OpenBet

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has been granted a three-year extension to continue serving as an official betting operator of golf’s PGA Tour.

PointsBet's live betting odds integrations will be featured on PGA Tour linear and streaming broadcasts on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with plans to include them on the NBC broadcast in the future.

PointsBet will also be designated as the official free-to-play provider of the PGA Tour, which will soon launch a new free-to-play game developed by Low6, exclusively presented by PointsBet in the US, which designed to enhance fan engagement with weekly prizes.

"We're excited to continue working with PointsBet to create innovative sports betting and free-to-play products for PGA Tour fans," said PGA Tour media and gaming senior vice president Norb Gambuzza. "PointsBet's golf products continue to experience tremendous growth, and its support of our free-to-play game with Low6 will provide our fans the option to experience exciting in-play games in a free-to-play environment."

As part of the new agreement, PointsBet will continue to have access to the PGA Tour's library of archival and b-roll footage for use within pre-tournament and post-game betting content preview shows, betting specific videos, and distribution of highlights to PointsBet users.

"Expanding our relationship with the PGA Tour is a key step in providing fans and viewers with the odds integrations and content that PointsBet users have been asking for," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "Together, with our partners at NBC Sports, we are at the intersection of golf broadcast and odds integration, an exciting time for bettors and viewers."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 1.58 per cent lower at AUD$10.00 per share in Sydney earlier Tuesday.

Golf PGA Tour PointsBet Sports Betting United States
