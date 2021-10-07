Betfred launches OpenBet-powered retail sportsbook in Louisiana

British bookmaker Betfred has unveiled a new OpenBet-powered retail sportsbook in Louisiana through a partnership with Paragon Casino Resort.

The Betfred Sportsbook accepted its first bets on Wednesday at the Draft Room at Paragon Casino, which features theatre seating and a video wall, with betting available at counters and kiosks.

It is the first retail venue in the state to allow customers to place legal bets following voter approval of legalized sports betting in November 2020, which was passed into law in June.

"Our partnership with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for Paragon - which has always been a source of pride for Marksville and the people of Louisiana,” said Paragon Casino Resort general manager Marshall Sampson Sr. "With this new partnership, I hope visitors from across the region will have the chance to experience it for themselves.

“Together, we are offering a first-class sports betting platform and venue that will make Paragon Casino Resort the place to bet and watch games in Louisiana."

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana opened Paragon in 1994 and the business serves as the largest employer in central Louisiana.

"Louisiana is an exciting opportunity for Betfred Sports to continue its expansion in the US after successful launches in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania," said Betfred Group chief operating officer Mark Stebbings. “We look forward to utilizing our 50 years of bookmaking experience with our fantastic partner, Paragon Casino Resort, to bring the best sports betting experience to bettors in the state."

Paragon Casino Resort owner Chairman Marshall Pierite added: "As a native Louisianan and chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, I am thrilled to help usher in sports betting to our state.

"This partnership with Betfred Sports promises continued success for Paragon as we continue our mission to provide a first-class gaming destination and vacation experience to our neighbors and guests coming to Central Louisiana."

Cathryn Lai, chief commercial officer for Scientific Games’ OpenBet, commented: “The introduction of legalized sports betting to Louisiana is a major boon for Paragon Casino Resort and we are delighted to be working with Betfred to bring the widest range of opportunities to its customers.

“We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership in a State that has a big future within the sports betting landscape in the US.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 1.57 per cent higher at $79.65 per share in New York Wednesday.