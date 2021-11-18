Inspired agrees new virtual sports deal with Novibet

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has signed a multi-market deal to launch its virtual sports content with operator Novibet.

Beginning with the Greek iGaming market, Inspired's virtual sports have gone live on Novibet.gr, offering players a range of soccer, basketball and horse racing virtual sports games through the supplier's Virtual Plug & Play solution.

"Novibet is a leading online gaming operator and has been a long-standing customer of Inspired's on the iGaming side," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. "We are very excited to further enhance their online portfolio to include our award-winning Virtual Sports and we look forward to working together to grow their brand across Europe."

Novibet sports manager Thanasis Gkiokas added: "We have enjoyed working with Inspired to create custom Virtual Sports offerings that are specifically tailored to fully satisfy our members, such as Inspired's exclusive Greek Matchday Soccer League.

"What we guarantee at Novibet is the most entertaining and vibrant gaming experience and our new content will surely please Novibet members."

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 0.82 per cent higher at $14.83 per share in New York Wednesday.