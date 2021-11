The US state of Maryland has moved closed to launching a regulated sports betting market after the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded licenses to five casinos.

The SWARC approval will allow the MLGCC to issue licenses so that sports betting can be launched once each facility completes procedural requirements, including a controlled demonstration of its sports betting operation.

All five casinos - Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in [...]