Inspired rolls out online virtual sports with OPAP’s Pamestoixima

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has expanded its partnership with Greece's OPAP through the launch of its online virtual sports portfolio on Pamestoixima.gr.

The launch of Inspired's Virtuals Plug & Play (VPP) platform provides customers in Greece with access to 14 channels of virtual sports games, including Soccer, Soccer Matchday, Basketball, and Horse Racing products.

OPAP and Inspired have worked together since 2017, with Inspired the sole supplier of virtual products and services across OPAP’s entire retail estate.

V-Play Basketball, which includes Euro League and Greek League Basketball, joined V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Soccer Matchday as the third channel of Virtual Sports within OPAP retail venues in 2020.

These products will now be available to OPAP’s online and mobile player base.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) were trading 3.61 per cent lower at $13.63 per share in New York Monday.