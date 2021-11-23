This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

Inspired rolls out online virtual sports with OPAP’s Pamestoixima

23rd November 2021 6:47 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has expanded its partnership with Greece's OPAP through the launch of its online virtual sports portfolio on Pamestoixima.gr. 

The launch of Inspired's Virtuals Plug & Play (VPP) platform provides customers in Greece with access to 14 channels of virtual sports games, including Soccer, Soccer Matchday, Basketball, and Horse Racing products. 

OPAP and Inspired have worked together since 2017, with Inspired the sole supplier of virtual products and services across OPAP’s entire retail estate.

V-Play Basketball, which includes Euro League and Greek League Basketball, joined V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Soccer Matchday as the third channel of Virtual Sports within OPAP retail venues in 2020. 

These products will now be available to OPAP’s online and mobile player base.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) were trading 3.61 per cent lower at $13.63 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Greece Inspired Entertainment OPAP Pamestoixima.gr Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Highlight Games goes live with OPAP

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Sazka Group benefits from acquisitions and organic growth in Q2

Strong first half for OPAP as online contribution soars

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

BetGames appoints new chief product and business development officer

Bragg Gaming secures Greek iGaming licence, extends IGT development deal

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Inspired Entertainment expands virtual sports offering in Greece

SAZKA sees first quarter revenue grow 30% to €526.3m

OPAP appoints James Curwen as chief online officer

Online growth fails to offset OPAP retail decline in Q1

Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution