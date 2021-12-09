This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Flutter Entertainment’s Sportsbet signs four-year contract with OpenBet

9th December 2021 9:56 am GMT
OpenBet
OpenBet

Flutter Entertainment has agreed a new four-year contract with OpenBet to power its Australian sports betting brand Sportsbet.

The agreement runs through to the end of 2025 and will see Sportsbet continue to operate on the OpenBet platform, which is in the process of being acquired by Endeavor Group for $1.2bn from Scientific Games.

“We’re thrilled to have finalised this important new contract with our long-term partner Sportsbet,” said OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin. “We take great pride in delivering our industry-leading platform technology to Australia’s leading sports betting brand and providing bettors with a safe, responsible and immersive experience.

“This renewed partnership with Flutter Entertainment once again demonstrates how OpenBet is at the heart of driving sports betting entertainment to the world’s biggest brands.”

Shares in Endeavor Group Hodings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) closed 0.91 per cent lower at $30.50 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.67 per cent lower at 11,170.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

