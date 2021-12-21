EveryMatrix launches new iGaming platform for Mexico’s Foliatti Group

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix is powering a new online betting and gaming platform in Mexico for land-based casino operator Foliatti Group.

EveryMatrix is supporting the launch by providing its full turnkey solution to the operator, including its iGaming Integration Platform and sportsbook, as well as its cross-bonusing system and scalable player management platform (PAM).

The new Foliatti Casino iGaming brand offers Mexican players a wide range of casino games, sports betting and esports betting events. It is the first online venture for Foliatti Group, which operates seven land-based casinos across Mexico.

EveryMatrix has teamed up with front-end specialists Mad Men. Mad Men will develop Foliatti’s new brand identity and overall website design.

“We’re so proud of Foliatti Casino’s launch. All of us poured plenty of resources into this project, which ended up being a great success,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer and co-founder Stian Hornsletten. “As a platform provider, EveryMatrix is happy to offer its turnkey solution to leading land-based brands looking to have a great start in the online sphere.

"It has been a great pleasure to work with Mad Men and Foliatti Group, and I see a great future ahead of us.”

Mad Men director Michel Groenendijk added: “Our past work experience with EveryMatrix’s team made this project a pleasure. Thanks to our fast interactions, we were able to deliver the project quickly, so Folitti can start running their new online brand right away.

“That being said, we’re looking forward to partnering and working with EveryMatrix again for future projects.”