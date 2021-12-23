Fubo Sportsbook launches in second US state

FuboTV’s sports betting and iGaming arm Fubo Gaming has gone live in its second US state with the launch of its mobile sportsbook in Arizona.

The launch in the Grand Canyon State is through a partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community, and follows Fubo Sportsbook’s US debut in Iowa last month.

"We are honoured to partner with our first Native American tribe, the Ak-Chin Indian Community, to launch our market-defining sportsbook within the great state of Arizona,” said Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera. “In less than a year of establishing Fubo Gaming, we brought our sports betting platform to passionate sports communities across two states and look forward to continuing introducing our unique product to many more consumers.”

fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler added: “Fubo Sportsbook is a major pillar of fuboTV’s mission to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming platform and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television.

“I’m very proud of how quickly the Fubo Gaming team has brought Fubo Sportsbook to market: from our announcement to expand into online sports wagering to the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, our second state, all in the same year.”

Fubo Gaming has also obtained market access agreements in three other US states, including Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, and Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment.

“We’re so excited this day is finally here,” said Ak-Chin Indian Community chairman Robert Miguel. “The Ak-Chin Indian Community is proud to work with an industry-leading partner like Fubo Gaming in the development of its mobile app for online sports wagering, and we look forward to providing our customers the premier gaming experience they’ve come to expect.”

Shares in fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) closed 2.18 per cent lower at $16.59 per share in New York Wednesday.