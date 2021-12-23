This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Fubo Sportsbook launches in second US state

23rd December 2021 5:57 am GMT
OpenBet

FuboTV’s sports betting and iGaming arm Fubo Gaming has gone live in its second US state with the launch of its mobile sportsbook in Arizona.

The launch in the Grand Canyon State is through a partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community, and follows Fubo Sportsbook’s US debut in Iowa last month.

"We are honoured to partner with our first Native American tribe, the Ak-Chin Indian Community, to launch our market-defining sportsbook within the great state of Arizona,” said Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera. “In less than a year of establishing Fubo Gaming, we brought our sports betting platform to passionate sports communities across two states and look forward to continuing introducing our unique product to many more consumers.”

fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler added: “Fubo Sportsbook is a major pillar of fuboTV’s mission to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming platform and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. 

“I’m very proud of how quickly the Fubo Gaming team has brought Fubo Sportsbook to market: from our announcement to expand into online sports wagering to the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, our second state, all in the same year.”

Fubo Gaming has also obtained market access agreements in three other US states, including Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, and Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment.

“We’re so excited this day is finally here,” said Ak-Chin Indian Community chairman Robert Miguel. “The Ak-Chin Indian Community is proud to work with an industry-leading partner like Fubo Gaming in the development of its mobile app for online sports wagering, and we look forward to providing our customers the premier gaming experience they’ve come to expect.”

Shares in fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) closed 2.18 per cent lower at $16.59 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Ak-Chin Indian Community Arizona Fubo Sportsbook fuboTV Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Fubo Sportsbook goes live in Iowa

Fubo Sportsbook named as NASCAR authorised gaming operator

Strong month for Iowa sportsbooks as September wagers reach $210.4m

Fubo Gaming agrees first NBA team partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers

WynnBET agrees New York Jets sports betting partnership

Fubo Sportbook signs first sponsorship deal in the US

Fubo Gaming approved to enter Iowa online sportsbook market

Arizona awards 18 of 20 sports betting licenses

fuboTV to offer sports betting in Pennsylvania with The Cordish Companies

fuboTV appoints head of regulatory technology for new gaming division

fuboTV agrees sportsbook market access deal with Caesars

fuboTV shares rally on proposed sportsbook acquisition

FanDuel signs exclusive partnership with US live streaming service

Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
BetGames TV
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming