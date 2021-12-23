BetMGM opens retail sportsbook in Washington State

Leading US betting and gaming operator BetMGM has opened its first retail sportsbook in Washington State through a partnership with Emerald Queen Casino (EQC).

Following an agreement in October, BetMGM's new sportsbook was officially unveiled earlier this week, with Washington sports legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch, Lawyer Milloy and Sydney Rice taking the ceremonial first bets.

"We're thrilled to expand BetMGM's presence in Washington, a significant market filled with some of the country's most passionate sports fans," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Together with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and our partners at Emerald Queen Casino, we're proud to welcome guests to the state's premier sportsbook."

The BetMGM Sportsbook features a 500 square foot video wall, more than a dozen televisions, 70 leather armchairs, six ticket windows and 30 betting kiosks.

"EQC has really gone above and beyond in making BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC the premier destination for sports betting in the Northwest," said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe's governing body. "We've got the biggest video screen in the country, great seating, and an opening day that brought sports legends plus a live broadcast and a live game.

“We are striving to offer the best sports betting experience around at the Betting Capital of the Northwest!”

EQC general manager Frank Wright Jr commented : "You have to see our massive video wall to believe it. It's just one component of the immersive experience that sets BetMGM Sportsbook at EQC apart from every other sportsbook in the Pacific Northwest."

Emerald Queen Casino has two casinos and hotels: EQC Fife and the newly built EQC Tacoma. Betting kiosks and in-game wagering will be available on-premise at both EQC locations, with mobile in-game wagering expected to be launched in early 2022. EQC Fife's kiosk betting will begin on 27 December.

Sports betting on tribal land in Washington became legal in March 2020 when Governor Inslee signed sports betting legislation into law.