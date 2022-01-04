This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
BigTimeGaming

Kambi seals retail and online sportsbook deal with Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports

4th January 2022 10:27 am GMT
Kambi
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed sports betting provider Kambi Group has struck a deal to provide its retail and online sportsbook platform to Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports brand.

The multi-state agreement will initially see Affinity's Kambi-powered sportsbook go online in Iowa, before launching in additional US states throughout 2022 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to work with the talented team at Affinity Interactive to provide our leading software to sports enthusiasts across the US,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “This agreement is an exciting opportunity to showcase the strength of our product and leverage our experience to succeed in the competitive sports betting market. 

“The combination of Kambi's advanced technology, DRF Sports’ multimedia information capabilities and Affinity Interactive’s regional casino assets makes for an enticing sports betting proposition.”

Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni commented: “This is an exciting time for Affinity Interactive and the sports betting industry, and partnering with Kambi will allow us to capitalise on a number of compelling opportunities and position our businesses for shared success. 

“This is the first step in our strategy of rolling out the DRF Sports brand to online customers for sports betting and iGaming.”

Affinity Interactive was established last year through the merger of Affinity Gaming’s regional casino operations in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, with Sports Information Group's flagship 127-year old Daily Racing Form brand and DRF Bets online sports betting platform.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.72 per cent lower at SEK250.60 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Affinity Interactive DRF Sports Iowa Kambi Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Ohio sports betting legislation submitted to Governor DeWine

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Sportradar and Kambi extend US betting partnership

ORYX Gaming takes Jack’s Casino online in the Netherlands

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021: Latin America’s winners announced

Kambi agrees new sportsbook deal with Michigan tribal casino

New York selects nine online sports betting operators

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Kambi expands Arizona footprint with Desert Diamond Casinos

Kambi profits as third quarter revenue grows 48%

New York mobile wagering tax set at up to 64%

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Relax Gaming
Technamin
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming