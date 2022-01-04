Kambi seals retail and online sportsbook deal with Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports

Stockholm-listed sports betting provider Kambi Group has struck a deal to provide its retail and online sportsbook platform to Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports brand.

The multi-state agreement will initially see Affinity's Kambi-powered sportsbook go online in Iowa, before launching in additional US states throughout 2022 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to work with the talented team at Affinity Interactive to provide our leading software to sports enthusiasts across the US,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “This agreement is an exciting opportunity to showcase the strength of our product and leverage our experience to succeed in the competitive sports betting market.

“The combination of Kambi's advanced technology, DRF Sports’ multimedia information capabilities and Affinity Interactive’s regional casino assets makes for an enticing sports betting proposition.”

Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni commented: “This is an exciting time for Affinity Interactive and the sports betting industry, and partnering with Kambi will allow us to capitalise on a number of compelling opportunities and position our businesses for shared success.

“This is the first step in our strategy of rolling out the DRF Sports brand to online customers for sports betting and iGaming.”

Affinity Interactive was established last year through the merger of Affinity Gaming’s regional casino operations in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, with Sports Information Group's flagship 127-year old Daily Racing Form brand and DRF Bets online sports betting platform.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.72 per cent lower at SEK250.60 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.