Private equity firm Z Capital Partners has confirmed the merger of two of its affiliate companies, Affinity Gaming and Sports Information Group (SIG), to capitalize on sports betting and iGaming market opportunities across the United States.

The merger will establish a new entity, Affinity Interactive, combining Affinity Gaming’s regional casino operations in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, with SIG’s flagship 127-year old Daily Racing Form brand and DRF Bets online sports betting platform.

The agreement will include an [...]