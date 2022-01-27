This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Affinity Interactive’s Daily Racing Form launches first sportsbook in Iowa

27th January 2022 10:33 am GMT
OpenBet

US publisher and online horse racing betting provider Daily Racing Form has launched its first online sportsbook in Iowa.

The DRF Bets sportsbook is now live in Iowa, offering bets on all approved major U.S. and international sports, with the Iowa sportsbook rollout following the launch of the DRF Sports website in September 2021 and the DRF Cash Grab free-to-play sports prediction app in October.

"The launch of our first sportsbook is a significant event for Affinity Interactive and DRF as we continue our ambitious plans to deliver a world-class, digital sports betting product to sports fans across the U.S.," said Affinity Interactive chief digital officer Itay Fisher.

"The sportsbook website and app launch represent our third major sports product rollout in recent months, and further illustrates our ambition and commitment to providing best-in-class sports betting products for customers. This is another important step as we continue to deliver on our pipeline of innovative offerings that will position us to grow our presence nationwide and take bets in every state."

Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni added: ”The DRF sportsbook launch is a key event for Affinity Interactive's ever-growing platform. Iowa was a natural choice for our first sportsbook offering given our established presence at Lakeside Casino in Osceola. As we continue to optimize and integrate our complementary land-based and interactive properties, we are highly focused on positioning our platform as the go-to sports betting destination."

The DRF portfolio of brands includes DRF Bets, DRF Sports, DRF Cash Grab and DRF en Español.

