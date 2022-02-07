WynnBET latest to go live in New York State

Wynn Resorts’ online betting and iGaming brand WynnBET has become the seventh operator to launch an online sportsbook in New York State.

WynnBET’s online sportsbook went live in the state on Friday, having secured market access in New York through a partnership with the Oneida and St. Regis Mohawk compacted tribes as part of a consortium of operators.

Currently, seven of the nine previously approved online sportsbooks have now launched in New York State, with WynnBET joining the likes of PointsBet, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and BetMGM. Further launches are planned by Bally Bet and Resorts World.

“WynnBET beginning operations in New York is a monumental step in the growth of our company,” said Wynn Interactive president Ian Williams. “New York represents a significant population of our Wynn Rewards membership, and we are confident in our ability to compete in this market by providing the first-class service and gaming experiences synonymous with the Wynn Resorts brand.”

New York marks the eighth US state where WynnBET is currently live, following launches in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

WynnBET also plans to launch in Iowa and Louisiana in the near future.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 1.51 per cent higher at $85.50 per share in New York Friday.