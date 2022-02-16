bet365 expands LatAm presence with Buenos Aires launch

Leading online sportsbook operator bet365 has become the latest to launch its iGaming services in the Province and City of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The dedicated bet365.bet.ar site comprises sports betting, casino, live casino and poker products, and expands the operator’s presence in Latin America, where it partnered Ganador Azteca to launch bet365.mx in Mexico’s regulated iGaming market back in 2019.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of a dedicated website for customers residing in Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires and Provincia de Buenos Aires,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “In a region with such intense passion for sport, we are excited to provide an unrivalled sports betting experience, with a key focus on both localized and international markets.”

bet365 is the latest European iGaming operator to go live in both the Province and City of Buenos Aires, alongside the likes of Betsson, BetWarrior, Grupo Slots’ Jugadon and Codere.

The market's approved iGaming suppliers include Evolution, Microgaming, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Zitro, Play’n GO and Habanero, among others.