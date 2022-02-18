Genius Sports signs long-term Icelandic Football partnership

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has agreed a long-term partnership with the Icelandic Club Association (ÍTF) and the Icelandic Football Association (KSI).

The partnership gives Genius Sports the exclusive right to capture, manage and commercialise the ÍTF's and the KSI’s official data and live video betting streams across all major domestic competitions and more than 1400 matches a year.

The agreement will also see Genius Sports provide a suite of free-to-play solutions, creating weekly and season-long content to deliver a more engaging digital experiences for Icelandic fans.

“This partnership with the ÍTF and KSI is an excellent example of the Genius Sports partnership model and the value we provide,” said Genius Sports EMEA head of commercial partnerships Jonny Katanchian. “Icelandic football will benefit from our global reach, unique free-to-play and official data capabilities to help expand their sport.

"Sportsbooks will also be provided with the fastest, highest quality data and video content across thousands of events per year during off-peak windows.”

ÍTF chief executive Birgir Jóhannsson commented: “We have made an untiring effort during last year to market these rights and now it is bearing fruit. These agreements, and those that will follow, will make sure that Icelandic football reaches its next step, for everyone’s benefit, including the clubs, the players and the domestic football community as a whole. There are enormous opportunities ahead.”

KSI director of commercial & marketing, Stefán Gunnarsson, added: “We are immensely pleased to have concluded the contracts with Genius Sports, one of the leading players within the field of betting and official data exploitation. We really look forward to the partnership for the upcoming cycle.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 4.61 per cent lower at $5.79 per share in New York Thursday.