New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a deal to supply its PlaySports technology and trading advisory services to the Kalispel Tribe’s soon-to-open retail sportsbook in Washington State.

The multi-year agreement will mark IGT’s second deployment with the Kalispel Tribe following the launch of the Turf Club Sportsbook at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in December.

"We're excited to roll out sports betting for our guests at Kalispel Casino," said Kevin Zenishek, Northern Quest Resort & [...]