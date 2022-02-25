IMG Arena secures data distribution partnership with European football leagues

Endeavor Group's sports subsidiary IMG Arena has been appointed as the official fast betting data partner for 19 European football leagues and 44 competitions.

IMG Arena will capture live game data in stadia from over 8500 matches a season for distribution to its licensed sportsbook clients around the world.

IMG Arena was selected by the leagues through a competitive tender process that was supported by the Association of European Professional Football Leagues (The European Leagues), with the contract coming into force from the start of the next football season.

“We are pleased to have supported our members as they form an exciting new partnership with IMG Arena,” said The European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart. “It marks a new era for European football data and is a true reflection of our mission to enhance and protect the national competitions run by the domestic leagues.

“The new cooperation marks a continuation of our strategy to help our members manage both the integrity and growth of the competitions they organise in a rapidly evolving sports data landscape.”

IMG Arena EVP and managing director, Freddie Longe, added: “This new relationship with The European Leagues will be transformational for our business and reinforces our position as a global leader in sports data capture and distribution technology

“We are passionate about protecting the integrity of sport and have had a consistent position and commitment to distribution of official content since our launch in 2012.”.

The leagues covered by the contract include the Austrian Bundesliga, Belgium Pro League, Dutch Eredivisie, and Liga Portugal.

Shares in IMG Arena parent Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) gained 3.03 per cent to close at $30.56 per share in New York Thursday.