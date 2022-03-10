This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NHL and OLG agree official sportsbook partnership in Canada

10th March 2022 9:51 am GMT
OpenBet

Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the National Hockey League (NHL) have agreed a multiyear partnership for OLG's PROLINE+ sportsbook to serve as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL.

The multi-year deal marks the NHL's first sports betting partnership in Canada and gives OLG access to league materials for marketing purposes, as well as branding across NHL digital and social channels.

"The OLG-NHL deal is a big win for our valued sports bettors," said OLG chief digital and strategy officer Dave Pridmore. "A partnership with a world-class organisation like the NHL will help complement the ultimate sports betting experience for hockey fans on PROLINE+ and PROLINE at retail, where our players can execute legal single-event wagers and other unique bets on a sport they love."

NHL senior vice president of North American Business Development, Kyle McMann, added: “As we prepare to stage our sixth NHL Heritage Classic this weekend in Hamilton, we're thrilled to announce PROLINE+ by OLG as the NHL's first Official Sports Betting Partner in Canada.

"As a leading gaming entertainment operator for more than four decades with an excellent track record in Ontario, OLG is an ideal partner for the NHL to begin our transformative entry into this space in Canada and to further engage our avid Canadian fan base.”

Last month OLG was named as the first official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Canada.

